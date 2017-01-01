Apple-Spinach Chicken

Photo: Yunhee Kim; Styling: Molly Fitzsimons/Big Leo Productions
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
19 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 chicken breast and 1/2 cup apple-spinach mixture)
Kathy Kingsley
March 2016

Andrea's wine pick: The chicken's zesty mustard and apple flavors call for a bone-dry Alsace Riesling. Look for Leon Beyer 2004 (around $17).

Adding fruit, like apples, to a main dish is a good way to sweeten it up and give it extra nutrients like fiber and vitamin C.

Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons vegetable oil
  • 4 (4-ounce) skinless, boneless chicken breast halves
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 garlic clove, minced (about 1/2 teaspoon)
  • 1 tablespoon spicy brown mustard
  • 1/2 cup apple cider
  • 1 medium Granny Smith apple, cored and sliced
  • 6 cups fresh baby spinach or chopped Swiss chard

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 202
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 27g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 12g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 67mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 238mg
  • Calcium per serving 46mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Sprinkle chicken with salt and pepper, and add to skillet. Cook 5-6 minutes on each side or until well browned. Remove to plate, and keep warm.

Step 2

Add next 4 ingredients (through apple slices) to pan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, simmer, stirring often, 5 minutes. Return chicken and juices to pan. Cook, stirring occasionally, until sauce thickens and the chicken is cooked through, about 3 minutes.

Step 3

Add spinach to pan, and toss until wilted, about 1 minute. Serve hot.

