- Calories per serving 202
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 27g
- Carbohydrate per serving 12g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 67mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 238mg
- Calcium per serving 46mg
Apple-Spinach Chicken
Andrea's wine pick: The chicken's zesty mustard and apple flavors call for a bone-dry Alsace Riesling. Look for Leon Beyer 2004 (around $17).
Adding fruit, like apples, to a main dish is a good way to sweeten it up and give it extra nutrients like fiber and vitamin C.
How to Make It
Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Sprinkle chicken with salt and pepper, and add to skillet. Cook 5-6 minutes on each side or until well browned. Remove to plate, and keep warm.
Add next 4 ingredients (through apple slices) to pan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, simmer, stirring often, 5 minutes. Return chicken and juices to pan. Cook, stirring occasionally, until sauce thickens and the chicken is cooked through, about 3 minutes.
Add spinach to pan, and toss until wilted, about 1 minute. Serve hot.