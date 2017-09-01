Chowder can feel like an indulgence–it’s creamy and super-filling–but the dish can be surprisingly healthy, if you make it right. Our version is a fish chowder made with halibut for a lean protein boost. Still, it wouldn’t be chowder without some comforting creaminess and smoky bacon. We’ve got that covered: In this dish you’ll find a milk base, salty bacon, and plenty of healthy veggies, like carrots, potatoes, and onions.

This chowder makes for a cozy meal on a chilly day, and one you can feel good about. The halibut is packed with omega-3 fatty acids, which protect your heart and fight inflammation. The dish also boasts vitamin B and folic acid and gets another healthy boost from it’s herb component, thyme, which may help fight off coughs and sore throats.

Additionally, the potatoes add fiber to your diet to help fill you up. Another benefit of soup? You have to slow down to eat it when it’s hot, so it may help you be more mindful about how much you’re eating. Plus, it’s warmth creates a sense of calm. Making chowder can be fun, too–a perfect activity for a day inside when the weather is bad, with a delicious reward at the end. Your kitchen will smell great, and you’ll have plenty to share or keep as leftovers.

Making your own soup also means you don’t have to rely on the processed, canned stuff, which is often laden with salt. You’ll know exactly what's in the version you create. It’s even tastier if you enjoy it curled up on the couch with a good book, some oyster crackers, and hot tea.