Spicy Wok Seared Shrimp

Photo: Yunhee Kim: Styling: Molly Fitzsimons
Grace Young
March 2016

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup reduced-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 teaspoon reduced-sodium soy sauce
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 2 teaspoons vegetable oil
  • 1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger
  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic clove
  • 1 pound (about 20 to 25) large shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • 1/3 cup minced green onion

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine broth, soy sauce, salt, and crushed red pepper in a small bowl.

Step 2

Heat oil in a large wok or heavy skillet over high heat until hot but not smoking; add ginger and garlic and cook 30 seconds or until fragrant. Add shrimp and stir-fry 2 minutes until shrimp is almost completely pink. Stir broth mixture and swirl it into wok and stir-fry about 1 minute until shrimp are just cooked. Remove from heat and stir in green onion. (Serving size: about 5 to 6 shrimp)

