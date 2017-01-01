Garlicky Roasted Potatoes with Herbs

Randy Mayor
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 cup)
Marti LoSasso, Arvada, Colorado
March 2016

"Always looking for ways to use fresh herbs, I came up with these parsleyed roasted potatoes. You can also use a mixture of herbs, such as basil and thyme." -Marti LoSasso, Arvada, CO

Potato lovers (and isn't that everyone?) will love this low-fat, comforting side dish.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons chopped garlic
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 1/2 pounds quartered Yukon gold or red potatoes (about 4 cups)
  • Cooking spray
  • 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 1/2 teaspoon grated lemon rind

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 195
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 19%
  • Fat per serving 4.2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
  • Protein per serving 4.1g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 32g
  • Fiber per serving 2.2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1.6mg
  • Sodium per serving 299mg
  • Calcium per serving 7mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 475°.

Step 2

Combine garlic and oil in a small saucepan over medium heat. Cook 2 minutes or until golden, stirring frequently. Remove garlic with a slotted spoon; set aside. Drizzle remaining oil evenly over potatoes in a large bowl, tossing well to coat. Arrange potatoes in a single layer on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray, and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake at 475° for 30 minutes or until potatoes are golden. Combine reserved garlic, parsley, and lemon rind in a small bowl; sprinkle garlic mixture evenly over potatoes.

