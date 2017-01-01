- Calories per serving 75
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 31%
- Fat per serving 2.6g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
- Protein per serving 1.4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 12.1g
- Fiber per serving 0.8g
- Cholesterol per serving 10mg
- Iron per serving 0.5mg
- Sodium per serving 49mg
- Calcium per serving 12mg
Cranberry-Nut Chocolate Chip Cookies
Chocolate chips or cranberries might seem like the best part about these cookies, but it's really that each cookie is 75 calories.
These cookies taste so decadent no one needs to know they're packed with whole wheat, fiber-rich oats, and omega-rich walnuts.
How to Make It
Lightly spoon flours into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Combine flours, oats, baking powder, and the next 5 ingredients (through chips) in a large bowl.
Combine sugar and butter in a large bowl; beat with a mixer at medium speed until light and fluffy. Add honey, vanilla, egg, and egg white; beat well. Add flour mixture to sugar mixture; beat at low speed until well blended. Cover and refrigerate 8 hours or overnight.
Preheat oven to 350°.
Drop batter by tablespoonfuls onto a baking sheet coated with cooking spray. Bake at 350° for 10 minutes. Cool 2 minutes on pans. Remove from pans, and cool completely on wire racks.