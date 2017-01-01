Turkey Meatloaf

Photo: Yunhee Kim
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
1 Hour 6 Mins
Yield
Makes 8 servings (serving size: 1/8 of loaf)
Kathy Kingsley; Wine pairing by Andrea Immer Robinson
March 2016

This is the best turkey meatloaf we've ever tasted. It's really moist and makes great sandwiches.

With a fraction of the fat of regular meatloaf, this version is so good that one tester entered it in a contest.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 large onion, chopped (1 1/2 cups)
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper, divided
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 1/3 cup fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 3 tablespoons ketchup, divided
  • 1 3/4 pounds ground turkey, 97% lean
  • 3/4 cup dry breadcrumbs
  • 1 large egg, lightly beaten
  • 1 large egg white, lightly beaten

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 208
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
  • Protein per serving 25g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 13g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 75mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 356mg
  • Calcium per serving 36mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 375°. Heat oil in medium skillet over medium heat. Add onion and cook, stirring frequently, until soft, about 5 minutes. Add garlic, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper; cook, stirring, 1 minute. Stir in Worcestershire sauce, broth, and 1 tablespoon ketchup; transfer mixture to a large bowl, and cool.

Step 2

Add turkey, breadcrumbs, egg, egg white, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper to mixture in bowl, and mix well. (Mixture will be very moist.)

Step 3

Cover a baking sheet with aluminum foil, and coat lightly with cooking spray. Form the turkey mixture into a loaf, and place on the pan. Brush meatloaf evenly with remaining 2 tablespoons ketchup. Bake 1 hour or until thermometer inserted into center registers 170°. Let meatloaf stand 5 minutes before serving.

Step 4

Andrea's wine pick: A smooth, plump-fruited California Merlot will stand up to the homey meatiness and richness of meatloaf. Try HRM Rex Goliath Merlot ($99)--you can call it "Rex" for short.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up