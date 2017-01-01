- Calories per serving 208
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
- Protein per serving 25g
- Carbohydrate per serving 13g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 75mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 356mg
- Calcium per serving 36mg
Turkey Meatloaf
This is the best turkey meatloaf we've ever tasted. It's really moist and makes great sandwiches.
With a fraction of the fat of regular meatloaf, this version is so good that one tester entered it in a contest.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 375°. Heat oil in medium skillet over medium heat. Add onion and cook, stirring frequently, until soft, about 5 minutes. Add garlic, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper; cook, stirring, 1 minute. Stir in Worcestershire sauce, broth, and 1 tablespoon ketchup; transfer mixture to a large bowl, and cool.
Add turkey, breadcrumbs, egg, egg white, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper to mixture in bowl, and mix well. (Mixture will be very moist.)
Cover a baking sheet with aluminum foil, and coat lightly with cooking spray. Form the turkey mixture into a loaf, and place on the pan. Brush meatloaf evenly with remaining 2 tablespoons ketchup. Bake 1 hour or until thermometer inserted into center registers 170°. Let meatloaf stand 5 minutes before serving.
Andrea's wine pick: A smooth, plump-fruited California Merlot will stand up to the homey meatiness and richness of meatloaf. Try HRM Rex Goliath Merlot ($99)--you can call it "Rex" for short.