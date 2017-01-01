Black-Bean Chili With Winter Squash

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add onion and bell pepper, and cook, stirring frequently, until soft, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook, stirring, 1 minute. Stir in beans, broth, tomatoes, green chiles, chili powder, chipotle chile powder, and oregano. Simmer, covered, 10 minutes. Uncover and cook 10 more minutes.

Step 2 Cut squash in half lengthwise, scoop out and discard seeds, pierce with a fork a few times, and put in a microwave-safe dish with 1/4 inch water. Cover with plastic wrap; microwave on HIGH 8 minutes or until tender. Let cool; peel with a small sharp knife, and cut into 1/2-inch chunks. Stir squash into bean mixture; cook 5 minutes. Stir in salt. Serve warm.