Black-Bean Chili With Winter Squash

Photo: Yunhee Kim
Yield
Makes 6 servings (serving size: 1 3/4 cups)
Kathy Kingsley; Wine pairing by Andrea Immer Robinson
March 2016

Prep: 10 minutes; Cook: 39 minutes.

This delicious, vegetarian chili is packed with rich, smoky flavors and tastes even better the next day.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 large chopped onion (1 1/2 cups)
  • 1 medium diced yellow bell pepper (1 cup)
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 (15-ounce) cans black beans, rinsed and drained
  • 2 cups fat-free, less-sodium vegetable broth
  • 1 (28-ounce) can diced tomatoes, undrained
  • 1 (4.5-ounce) can chopped mild green chiles
  • 1 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon chipotle chile powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1 medium winter squash (about 2 pounds)
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 226
  • Fat per serving 3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.5g
  • Protein per serving 10g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 44g
  • Fiber per serving 9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 699mg
  • Calcium per serving 171mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add onion and bell pepper, and cook, stirring frequently, until soft, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook, stirring, 1 minute. Stir in beans, broth, tomatoes, green chiles, chili powder, chipotle chile powder, and oregano. Simmer, covered, 10 minutes. Uncover and cook 10 more minutes.

Step 2

Cut squash in half lengthwise, scoop out and discard seeds, pierce with a fork a few times, and put in a microwave-safe dish with 1/4 inch water. Cover with plastic wrap; microwave on HIGH 8 minutes or until tender. Let cool; peel with a small sharp knife, and cut into 1/2-inch chunks. Stir squash into bean mixture; cook 5 minutes. Stir in salt. Serve warm.

Step 3

Andrea's wine pick: The chiles, beans, and squash demand the earthy smokiness of a French red Rhone wine. Look for the magnificent 2004 vintage of La Vieille Ferme Côtes du Ventoux ($99).

