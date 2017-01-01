White-Bean-and-Roasted-Red-Pepper Crostini

Photo: Yunhee Kim
Yield
Makes 20 servings (serving size: 1 slice bread with about 2 1/2 teaspoons bean mixture)
Susie Ott
March 2016

Prep: 7 minutes; Cook: 14 minutes.

Ingredients

  • 1 whole-wheat baguette, cut into 20 (1-inch-thick) slices
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • 1 large shallot, minced (2 tablespoons)
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 (16-ounce) can white beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/4 cup chopped bottled roasted red bell pepper
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 103
  • Fat per serving 1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 19g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 215mg
  • Calcium per serving 19mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°. Place baguette slices on baking sheet, and brush with 1 tablespoon of oil. Bake 10 minutes or until toasted.

Step 2

While the bread is toasting, warm remaining 1 tablespoon of oil in a medium nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add shallot and garlic; cook, stirring, 2 minutes. Add beans, and cook 2 minutes to warm through. Add salt and pepper. Mash about half the beans with a large fork.

Step 3

Add chopped roasted red bell pepper to bean mixture. Allow to warm through, and remove from heat. Top crostini evenly with bean mixture; garnish with chopped parsley, if desired. Serve immediately.

