- Calories per serving 322
- Fat per serving 11g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 41g
- Carbohydrate per serving 16g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 108mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 174mg
- Calcium per serving 38mg
Chicken-and-Wild-Mushroom Fricassee
Photo: Yunhee Kim
Load up on mushrooms because they're high in potassium and vitamin E - a disease-fighting antioxidant.
How to Make It
Step 1
Warm 1/2 tablespoon of oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Season the chicken with salt and pepper; cook about 6 minutes per side until cooked through. Remove to platter; cover with foil.
Step 2
Warm remaining oil in same skillet over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms, leek, and thyme; cook, stirring often, until mushroom liquid evaporates and leek softens, about 6 minutes. Stir in butter, broth, wine (if using), and any juices from the chicken platter; cook 3 minutes or until most of the liquid evaporates.
Step 3
Divide the sauce among 4 plates; top with chicken.