- Calories per serving 282
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 12g
- Carbohydrate per serving 50g
- Fiber per serving 7g
- Cholesterol per serving 11mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 247mg
- Calcium per serving 115mg
Penne With Spinach and Feta
This tasty pasta dish cooks up fast and is healthy, thanks to the use of whole-wheat penne, spinach and fresh cherry tomatoes. Don't forget to garnish with crumbled feta cheese for a dinner you won't forget.
Adding vegetables to any dish, especially plain pasta, gives it a nutrient boost. Spinach, when eaten with foods that have vitamin C like tomatoes, is a good source of iron.
How to Make It
Cook pasta according to package directions, omitting salt and fat.
Meanwhile, warm the olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add onion and cook, stirring, 4 minutes. Add garlic and cook, stirring, 30 seconds. Add tomatoes and broth; bring to a simmer, and cook 5 minutes or until the tomatoes soften and some liquid evaporates. Use a wooden spoon to lightly crush tomatoes. Slowly stir in spinach or arugula; cook, stirring, 2 minutes or until leaves wilt.
Drain pasta. In serving bowl, toss pasta with warm tomato-spinach sauce. Season with salt and pepper. Garnish with cheese.