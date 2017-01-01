Penne With Spinach and Feta

Photo: Yunhee Kim
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
18 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 1/2 cups)
Susie Ott
March 2016

This tasty pasta dish cooks up fast and is healthy, thanks to the use of whole-wheat penne, spinach and fresh cherry tomatoes. Don't forget to garnish with crumbled feta cheese for a dinner you won't forget.

Adding vegetables to any dish, especially plain pasta, gives it a nutrient boost. Spinach, when eaten with foods that have vitamin C like tomatoes, is a good source of iron.

Ingredients

  • 12 ounces uncooked whole-wheat penne (or other small shaped pasta)
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 medium onion, diced (about 1 cup)
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 1/2 cups pear or cherry tomatoes (about 1/2 pound) or 1/2 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes, drained
  • 3/4 cup fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 (6-ounce) package fresh baby spinach or arugula leaves
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 282
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 12g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 50g
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 11mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 247mg
  • Calcium per serving 115mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cook pasta according to package directions, omitting salt and fat.

Step 2

Meanwhile, warm the olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add onion and cook, stirring, 4 minutes. Add garlic and cook, stirring, 30 seconds. Add tomatoes and broth; bring to a simmer, and cook 5 minutes or until the tomatoes soften and some liquid evaporates. Use a wooden spoon to lightly crush tomatoes. Slowly stir in spinach or arugula; cook, stirring, 2 minutes or until leaves wilt.

Step 3

Drain pasta. In serving bowl, toss pasta with warm tomato-spinach sauce. Season with salt and pepper. Garnish with cheese.

