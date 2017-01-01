Holiday Terrine

Photo: Susie Cushner
Makes 14 servings (serving size: 2 tablespoons terrine mixture and 5 crackers)
Karen Levin
March 2016

Prep: 25 minutes. Goat cheese is lower in fat and calories than cheese made from cow's milk. You also get 5 grams of protein per serving, which will keep you satisfied for much longer than a sugar cookie.

  • 1 (8-ounce) block 1/3-less-fat cream cheese, softened
  • 1/2 cup (2 ounces) crumbled goat cheese
  • 2 tablespoons fat-free milk
  • 1/4 cup commercial basil pesto (such as Buitoni)
  • 3 tablespoons finely chopped pitted kalamata olives
  • 3 tablespoons finely chopped pimiento-stuffed olives
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped drained oil-packed sun-dried tomato halves (patted dry with a paper towel)
  • 1 (6-ounce) package whole-wheat crackers, such as Health Valley

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 144
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 12g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 16mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 326mg
  • Calcium per serving 56mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Line a 5- x 3-inch mini-loaf pan with clear or colored plastic wrap, allowing extra wrap to extend over the edges of the pan so that you can seal the top when done. In a medium bowl, combine cream cheese, goat cheese, and milk; mix well. Spread pesto in bottom of plastic wrap-lined pan. Spread half of cheese mixture over pesto.

Step 2

Combine the olives; spread over cheese mixture, pressing down with back of a spoon or spatula. Spoon remaining cheese mixture over olives; spread to an even layer with a spatula. Spoon sun-dried tomatoes evenly over cheese mixture, pressing down with back of a spoon or spatula.

Step 3

Bring edges of plastic wrap up over terrine; seal tightly. Refrigerate at least 4 hours or up to 24 hours to set.

Step 4

To serve, unmold terrine onto a plate or platter; surround with wheat crackers. Terrine can be stored in the refrigerator up to 3 days after making.

