- Calories per serving 163
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 29g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 68mg
- Calcium per serving 31mg
Golden Honey Granola
This granola is much lower in fat and calories than most store-bought brands because it has less oil. It's packed with almonds, which means it's full of fiber, magnesium, and vitamin E. And recent research shows one serving of almonds has as many antioxidants as a cup of green tea.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 325°.
Spread oats and almonds evenly in a single layer on an ungreased baking sheet. Bake 10 minutes. Stir well; continue to bake until lightly toasted, about 5 minutes.
Meanwhile, combine the honey, oil, cinnamon, salt, and cloves in a large bowl. Add the warm, toasted, oat mixture to bowl; toss well. Line the previously used baking sheet with parchment paper, or coat with cooking spray. Return the mixture to the pan, and bake 20 minutes or until golden brown. Cool completely in the pan on a wire rack.
Break the oat mixture into chunks; toss with the cereal and the raisins. Store tightly covered at room temperature up to 2 weeks.