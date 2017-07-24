Kiss Cookies

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 375°.

Step 2 Combine the milk and peanut butter in a large bowl. Beat with a mixer at high speed until creamy. Stir in the baking mix and vanilla. Combine.

Step 3 Coat hands lightly with cooking spray, and shape dough into 40 ping-pong-size balls and roll in sugar. Place cookies 2 inches apart on nonstick baking sheets.