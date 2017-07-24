- Calories per serving 109
- Fat per serving 4g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 17g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 2mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 113mg
- Calcium per serving 42mg
Kiss Cookies
Make your own version of the classic Kiss cookie recipe at home. It takes just minutes and makes enough to share.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 375°.
Step 2
Combine the milk and peanut butter in a large bowl. Beat with a mixer at high speed until creamy. Stir in the baking mix and vanilla. Combine.
Step 3
Coat hands lightly with cooking spray, and shape dough into 40 ping-pong-size balls and roll in sugar. Place cookies 2 inches apart on nonstick baking sheets.
Step 4
Bake cookies 9 minutes per batch or until lightly browned. Place 1 chocolate kiss in the center of each cookie. Cool on pan 3 minutes; remove cookies from pan. Cool completely on wire racks.