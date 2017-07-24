Kiss Cookies

Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
9 Mins
Yield
Makes 40 cookies (serving size: 1 cookie)
Martha Condra
March 2016

Make your own version of the classic Kiss cookie recipe at home. It takes just minutes and makes enough to share.

Ingredients

  • 1 (14-ounce) can fat-free sweetened condensed milk
  • 3/4 cup reduced-fat creamy peanut butter
  • 2 cups low-fat baking mix, such as reduced-fat Bisquick
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • Cooking spray
  • 1/3 cup sugar
  • 40 milk chocolate kisses

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 109
  • Fat per serving 4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 17g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 2mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 113mg
  • Calcium per serving 42mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 375°.

Step 2

Combine the milk and peanut butter in a large bowl. Beat with a mixer at high speed until creamy. Stir in the baking mix and vanilla. Combine.

Step 3

Coat hands lightly with cooking spray, and shape dough into 40 ping-pong-size balls and roll in sugar. Place cookies 2 inches apart on nonstick baking sheets.

Step 4

Bake cookies 9 minutes per batch or until lightly browned. Place 1 chocolate kiss in the center of each cookie. Cool on pan 3 minutes; remove cookies from pan. Cool completely on wire racks.

