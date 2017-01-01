Easy Cheesecake Squares

Photo: Ngoc Minh Ngo
Yield
Makes 36 squares (serving size: 1 square)
Martha Condra
March 2016

Prep: 25 minutes; Cook: 25 minutes; Chill: 1 hour. Chill the bottom layer of dough to help the cream cheese spread more easily.

Ingredients

  • Cooking spray
  • 2 (8-ounce) blocks 1/3-less-fat cream cheese, softened
  • 3/4 cup sugar
  • 1 large egg yolk
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 2 (8-ounce) cans reduced-fat refrigerated crescent dinner roll dough, divided
  • 1 large egg white
  • 2 teaspoons sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 97
  • Fat per serving 5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 10g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 15mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 156mg
  • Calcium per serving 11mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2

Coat a 13- x 9-inch baking pan with cooking spray; set aside.

Step 3

Combine cream cheese and next 3 ingredients in a large bowl. Mix well.

Step 4

Unroll 1 can of dough, and press into bottom of pan. Spread the cream cheese mixture over the dough.

Step 5

Whisk egg white in a small bowl. Unroll second can of dough, and place over cream cheese mixture. Brush top of pastry with egg white.

Step 6

Combine sugar and cinnamon, and sprinkle over pastry. Bake 25 minutes, or until pastry is golden and puffed.

Step 7

Chill in refrigerator 1 hour, or until cool; cut into squares. Store up to 3 days in fridge.

