Easy Cheesecake Squares

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2 Coat a 13- x 9-inch baking pan with cooking spray; set aside.

Step 3 Combine cream cheese and next 3 ingredients in a large bowl. Mix well.

Step 4 Unroll 1 can of dough, and press into bottom of pan. Spread the cream cheese mixture over the dough.

Step 5 Whisk egg white in a small bowl. Unroll second can of dough, and place over cream cheese mixture. Brush top of pastry with egg white.

Step 6 Combine sugar and cinnamon, and sprinkle over pastry. Bake 25 minutes, or until pastry is golden and puffed.