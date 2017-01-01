How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 325°.

Step 2 Coat a 10-inch tube or a 12-cup Bundt pan with cooking spray. Sprinkle with flour; shake out excess. Sprinkle chopped pecans over bottom of pan.

Step 3 Combine cake mix and next 5 ingredients (through rum), mixing well, according to package directions. Pour batter over nuts. Bake 1 hour or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool completely.

Step 4 While the cake bakes, make glaze. Melt butter in saucepan. Stir in the sugar and water. Boil 4 minutes, stirring constantly. Remove from heat. Let cool 1 minute. Stir in rum.