Rum Cake

Photo: Ngoc Minh Ngo
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
1 Hour
Yield
Makes 16 servings (serving size: 1/16 of cake)
Martha Condra
March 2016

Keep this classic rum cake recipe in your arsenal for special occasions or no occasion at all!

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • Cake:
  • Cooking spray
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 2/3 cup chopped pecans
  • 1 (18.25-ounce) package yellow cake mix
  • 1 (3.4-ounce) package vanilla instant pudding mix
  • 1 cup egg substitute
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1/3 cup vegetable oil
  • 1/2 cup dark rum
  • Glaze:
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1/3 cup sugar
  • 3 tablespoons water
  • 2 tablespoons dark rum

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 300
  • Fat per serving 14g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 36g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 6mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 321mg
  • Calcium per serving 56mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 325°.

Step 2

Coat a 10-inch tube or a 12-cup Bundt pan with cooking spray. Sprinkle with flour; shake out excess. Sprinkle chopped pecans over bottom of pan.

Step 3

Combine cake mix and next 5 ingredients (through rum), mixing well, according to package directions. Pour batter over nuts. Bake 1 hour or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool completely.

Step 4

While the cake bakes, make glaze. Melt butter in saucepan. Stir in the sugar and water. Boil 4 minutes, stirring constantly. Remove from heat. Let cool 1 minute. Stir in rum.

Step 5

Invert cake onto a plate. Pierce top of cake in several places. Brush glaze evenly over top and sides, so cake absorbs glaze.

