- Calories per serving 300
- Fat per serving 14g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 36g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 6mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 321mg
- Calcium per serving 56mg
Rum Cake
Keep this classic rum cake recipe in your arsenal for special occasions or no occasion at all!
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 325°.
Coat a 10-inch tube or a 12-cup Bundt pan with cooking spray. Sprinkle with flour; shake out excess. Sprinkle chopped pecans over bottom of pan.
Combine cake mix and next 5 ingredients (through rum), mixing well, according to package directions. Pour batter over nuts. Bake 1 hour or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool completely.
While the cake bakes, make glaze. Melt butter in saucepan. Stir in the sugar and water. Boil 4 minutes, stirring constantly. Remove from heat. Let cool 1 minute. Stir in rum.
Invert cake onto a plate. Pierce top of cake in several places. Brush glaze evenly over top and sides, so cake absorbs glaze.