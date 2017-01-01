Open-Faced Turkey Sandwiches With Cranberry Chutney

Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 sandwich)
Monica Bhide
March 2016

Prep: 12 minutes; Cook: 2 minutes. Try this light, tasty sandwich the day after Thanksgiving when you have leftovers but don't want a hefty sandwich that'll weigh you down. The Dijon mustard and cranberry chutney give it an extra zing you'll love, and the cheese gives you a boost of calcium.

Ingredients

  • 4 slices whole wheat bread
  • 4 teaspoons light mayonnaise
  • 4 teaspoons honey Dijon mustard
  • 1 1/2 cups baby spinach leaves
  • 12 ounces thinly sliced turkey
  • 4 slices 1/3-less-fat Swiss cheese
  • 4 teaspoons cranberry chutney or relish

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 317
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 36g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 23g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 76mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 465mg
  • Calcium per serving 333mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat broiler (with oven rack in middle position).

Step 2

On each slice of bread, spread 1 teaspoon mayonnaise and then spread 1 teaspoon of honey Dijon mustard.

Step 3

Layer each slice with 1/4 of the baby spinach, 3 ounces of turkey, and a slice of Swiss cheese.

Step 4

Place sandwiches on a baking sheet and put in the oven. Broil 2 minutes or until the cheese has melted.

Step 5

Remove from heat; top each sandwich with a teaspoon of cranberry chutney or relish, and serve immediately.

