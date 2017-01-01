Spice-Rubbed Salmon Steaks With Mashed Potatoes

Photo: Quentin Bacon
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 steak, 1/2 cup potatoes)
Monica Bhide
March 2016

Prep: 10 minutes; Cook: 6 minutes. Dress up your leftover mashed potatoes with this quick, crispy salmon.

Ingredients

  • 4 (6-ounce, 1-inch-thick) salmon steaks
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 2 teaspoons curry powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 2 cups mashed potatoes

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 444
  • Fat per serving 20g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 9g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 6g
  • Protein per serving 41g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 24g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 108mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 238mg
  • Calcium per serving 52mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine the salmon, olive oil, red pepper, curry powder, and salt in a medium bowl. Coat salmon with the mixture.

Step 2

Heat a medium nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the salmon steaks to the skillet, and cook about 4-5 minutes on 1 side. Flip over, and cook another 2-3 minutes or until completely cooked through.

Step 3

Place each steak on a plate, and serve with a side of mashed potatoes.

