- Calories per serving 444
- Fat per serving 20g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 9g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 6g
- Protein per serving 41g
- Carbohydrate per serving 24g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 108mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 238mg
- Calcium per serving 52mg
Spice-Rubbed Salmon Steaks With Mashed Potatoes
Photo: Quentin Bacon
Prep: 10 minutes; Cook: 6 minutes. Dress up your leftover mashed potatoes with this quick, crispy salmon.
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine the salmon, olive oil, red pepper, curry powder, and salt in a medium bowl. Coat salmon with the mixture.
Step 2
Heat a medium nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the salmon steaks to the skillet, and cook about 4-5 minutes on 1 side. Flip over, and cook another 2-3 minutes or until completely cooked through.
Step 3
Place each steak on a plate, and serve with a side of mashed potatoes.