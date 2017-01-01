How to Make It

Step 1 Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil. Remove from heat, and add the rice noodles, stirring to separate. Soak 5-7 minutes or until tender; then drain the noodles and rinse in cold water. Set aside.

Step 2 Mix fish sauce, soy sauce, sugar, and crushed red pepper in a small bowl until sugar is dissolved. Set aside.

Step 3 Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a wok or large skillet over medium-high heat. Add egg and cook quickly, until opaque. Move to side. Add frozen shrimp to skillet, and cook 5-7 minutes or until just cooked through. Drain excess liquid. Add garlic, and stir-fry 1 minute.