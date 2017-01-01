Wild Rice, Shiitake, and Kale Stuffing

Step 3

Heat the olive oil in a large Dutch oven. Add the leek mixture; cook over medium heat, covered, 5 minutes or until softened, stirring occasionally. Add the mushrooms and garlic; cook, covered, 5 more minutes. Add the wild rice; cook 2 minutes. Add the broth, bay leaf, salt, and pepper; cook over medium-low heat, covered, 40 minutes or until the wild rice is just tender and has absorbed most of the liquid, stirring occasionally. Add kale to rice, stirring to combine.