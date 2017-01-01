Wild Rice, Shiitake, and Kale Stuffing

Yield
Makes 12 servings (serving size: 3/4 cup)
Georgia Downard
March 2016

Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 1 hour, 7 minutes. Save 20 minutes: Soak the rice the night before. Save more time by just coarsely chopping ingredients that go in the food processor.

Ingredients

  • 1 medium chopped leek (1 cup)
  • 1/2 chopped fennel bulb (1 cup)
  • 1 chopped carrot (2/3 cup)
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh, or 1 teaspoon dried, rosemary
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh, or 1 teaspoon dried, thyme
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 cups thinly sliced shiitake mushroom caps
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 cups uncooked wild rice, rinsed
  • 4 cups fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/2 pound coarsely chopped kale
  • Cooking spray

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 159
  • Fat per serving 3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 28g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 114mg
  • Calcium per serving 48mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2

Place first 5 ingredients (through thyme) in a food processor and process until minced.

Step 3

Heat the olive oil in a large Dutch oven. Add the leek mixture; cook over medium heat, covered, 5 minutes or until softened, stirring occasionally. Add the mushrooms and garlic; cook, covered, 5 more minutes. Add the wild rice; cook 2 minutes. Add the broth, bay leaf, salt, and pepper; cook over medium-low heat, covered, 40 minutes or until the wild rice is just tender and has absorbed most of the liquid, stirring occasionally. Add kale to rice, stirring to combine.

Step 4

Transfer the mixture to a shallow baking dish lightly coated with cooking spray, and cover with foil. Bake 15-20 minutes or until heated through.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up