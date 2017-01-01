- Calories per serving 208
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 9g
- Carbohydrate per serving 34g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 3mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 223mg
- Calcium per serving 48mg
Couscous-and-Spinach Stuffing
This healthy stuffing is made with couscous and gets both flavor and color from red bell pepper, sun-dried tomato, spinach and crumbled bacon.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°.
Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add onion and bell pepper; cook 6 minutes. Add couscous, and cook 5 more minutes. Add broth, tomato, salt, and pepper. Bring to a boil; reduce heat, and cook, covered, over medium-low heat 12-15 minutes or until liquid is absorbed. Remove from heat.
Cook the bacon in a nonstick skillet over medium heat until crisp. Transfer to paper towels to drain. Crumble and reserve. Wipe skillet.
Heat remaining oil in skillet. Add garlic; cook 30 seconds. Add spinach; cook 1 minute.
Add spinach, bacon, and lemon juice to couscous mixture; toss to combine. Transfer stuffing to 11- x 7-inch baking dish lightly coated with cooking spray, and cover with foil. Bake 15 minutes or until heated through.