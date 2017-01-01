Spanish Salad of Oranges, Fennel, Red Onion, and Mint with Dressing

Yield
6 servings (serving size: about 1 cup)
Lillian Julow, Gainesville, Florida
March 2016

"This is a typical Spanish-style salad, but it would go well with almost any menu." -Lillian Julow, Gainesville, FL

The oranges and orange juice in this recipe are a great source of vitamin C and folate. Citruses in general are packed with these nutrients.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups thinly sliced red onion (about 1 large)
  • 3 large navel oranges (about 5 pounds)
  • 3 cups thinly sliced fennel bulb (about 1 pound)
  • 1/4 cup loosely packed fresh mint leaves
  • 3 tablespoons plain fat-free yogurt
  • 2 tablespoons frozen orange juice concentrate, thawed
  • 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon coriander seeds, toasted and crushed
  • 4 teaspoons extravirgin olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 163
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 19%
  • Fat per serving 3.5g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
  • Protein per serving 3.4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 32.8g
  • Fiber per serving 7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1.3mg
  • Sodium per serving 241mg
  • Calcium per serving 134mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place thinly sliced red onion in a medium bowl; cover with ice water, and soak 15 minutes. Drain well.

Step 2

Carefully remove rind and white pithy part of rind from oranges; discard rind and pith. Cut each orange in half vertically; remove white pithy core portion, and discard. Cut oranges crosswise into 1/4-inch-thick slices, reserving about 1/3 cup juice for dressing.

Step 3

Layer red onion, thinly sliced fennel, and orange evenly in a bowl or on a platter, and sprinkle with fresh mint leaves. Combine reserved juice, plain fat-free yogurt, juice concentrate, and remaining ingredients in a small bowl, and stir with a whisk to combine. Drizzle evenly over salad; serve immediately.

