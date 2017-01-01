- Calories per serving 163
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 19%
- Fat per serving 3.5g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
- Protein per serving 3.4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 32.8g
- Fiber per serving 7g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1.3mg
- Sodium per serving 241mg
- Calcium per serving 134mg
Spanish Salad of Oranges, Fennel, Red Onion, and Mint with Dressing
"This is a typical Spanish-style salad, but it would go well with almost any menu." -Lillian Julow, Gainesville, FL
The oranges and orange juice in this recipe are a great source of vitamin C and folate. Citruses in general are packed with these nutrients.
How to Make It
Place thinly sliced red onion in a medium bowl; cover with ice water, and soak 15 minutes. Drain well.
Carefully remove rind and white pithy part of rind from oranges; discard rind and pith. Cut each orange in half vertically; remove white pithy core portion, and discard. Cut oranges crosswise into 1/4-inch-thick slices, reserving about 1/3 cup juice for dressing.
Layer red onion, thinly sliced fennel, and orange evenly in a bowl or on a platter, and sprinkle with fresh mint leaves. Combine reserved juice, plain fat-free yogurt, juice concentrate, and remaining ingredients in a small bowl, and stir with a whisk to combine. Drizzle evenly over salad; serve immediately.