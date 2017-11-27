Black Bean and Chicken Chilaquiles

Mexican food is notoriously heavy. Melted cheese, refried beans, and tortilla chips aren’t exactly low in calories. But there are actually tons of ways to slim down the delicious cuisine so it doesn’t wreck your diet. Want to learn how? In this video, we’ll show you how we cook up good-for-you chilaquiles with all the same flavor but way fewer calories.

Chilaquiles is a classic Mexican dish that’s made from corn tortillas that are cut up and fried, then topped with sauce (think: salsa, mole), cheese, crema, and onion. It’s also common to add protein, like shredded chicken or beans. With eggs on top, chilaquiles can be a tasty brunch option.

But all those ingredients can add up, especially when you’re ordering the meal at a restaurant, where it’s hard to know how much oil and salt has been added to the dish.

To keep chilaquiles from becoming a calorie bomb, make it at home. By swapping refried beans for canned black beans, using sodium-free chicken broth for cooking, and shredding lean chicken breast over your plate, you’ll drive the dish’s fat and salt content way down.

Try baking the corn tortilla strips instead of frying them. You’ll get the same crunchy effect, but for fewer calories. Top your dish with diced avocado. The fruit (yep, fruit!) is loaded with heart-healthy fats that will keep you feeling full. Want to kick the spice up a notch? Add a spoonful of salsa to the mix. The hot topping is full of flavor but low in calories.

Watch the video above to see how you can create this protein-rich Mexican dish right at home. At only 293 calories per serving, the meal will satisfy without leaving you in an uncomfortable food coma.