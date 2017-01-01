- Calories per serving 153
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Protein per serving 2g
- Carbohydrate per serving 26g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 72mg
- Calcium per serving 28mg
Updated Waldorf Salad
Photo: Amy Kalyn Sims
For perfect apple cubes: Stand the apple on your cutting board and cut down into four slabs; discard the core. Lay slabs, cut sides down, and cut into 1/2-inch slices, then crosswise into 1/2-inch cubes.
Fill up on this healthy, fresh salad filled with crisp fruit and vegetables. Spare the fat with fat-free mayonnaise and indulge even more.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine mayonnaise and lemon juice in a medium bowl. Add apples, grapes, and cranberries; mix well.
Step 2
Add the walnuts and celery, and mix well. Serve it on a bed of 2 lettuce leaves. The salad can be refrigerated up to 2 hours before serving.