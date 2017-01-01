Updated Waldorf Salad

Photo: Amy Kalyn Sims
Prep Time
10 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1/2 cup salad and 2 boston or bibb lettuce leaves)
Karen Levin
March 2016

For perfect apple cubes: Stand the apple on your cutting board and cut down into four slabs; discard the core. Lay slabs, cut sides down, and cut into 1/2-inch slices, then crosswise into 1/2-inch cubes.

Fill up on this healthy, fresh salad filled with crisp fruit and vegetables. Spare the fat with fat-free mayonnaise and indulge even more.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons low-fat mayonnaise
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 2 small (Gala or Fuji) apples, cubed
  • 1 cup seedless red grapes, halved
  • 1/3 cup dried cranberries
  • 1/4 cup coarsely chopped walnuts
  • 1/4 cup thinly sliced celery (about 1 stalk)
  • 8 Boston or Bibb lettuce leaves

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 153
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 26g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 72mg
  • Calcium per serving 28mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine mayonnaise and lemon juice in a medium bowl. Add apples, grapes, and cranberries; mix well.

Step 2

Add the walnuts and celery, and mix well. Serve it on a bed of 2 lettuce leaves. The salad can be refrigerated up to 2 hours before serving.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up