Tagine of Lamb With Caramelized Onions

How to Make It

Step 1 Combine the spice-mix ingredients, then set them aside in a tightly sealed container.

Step 2 Heat 2 tablespoons oil in large non-stick skillet over medium heat. Add onion and cook, stirring frequently, 20-25 minutes or until golden. Add raisins, cinnamon, salt, and pepper; continue cooking 5 minutes or until onions are caramelized. Set onion mixture aside. (This can be prepared a day or two ahead and refrigerated.)

Step 3 While onion mixture cooks, pat lamb dry. Sprinkle spice mix in shallow dish. Coat lamb on both sides; set aside. (Lamb can be prepped up to 8 hours ahead and refrigerated.)

Step 4 Heat 2 tablespoons oil in skillet on medium-high heat. Sear lamb on both sides so spices adhere to it. Reduce heat to medium.

Step 5 For medium-rare meat, cook lamb 5-6 minutes on each side or until thermometer registers 145°; for medium, cook 8-10 minutes on each side or until thermometer registers 160°. Transfer to a serving platter or tagine dish; keep warm.

Step 6 Add broth to the pan, scraping to loosen browned bits. Add the honey, reduce sauce to 1/2 cup (about 4 minutes), and pour over lamb. Spoon lamb mixture over couscous; top with onions (reheat if necessary) and sprinkle with toasted almonds, if desired.

Step 7 Tagine tips:

Step 8 Our recipes call for a skillet, but you can also cook using a tagine dish. If you use a heavy cast-iron enamel tagine such as All-Clad's or Le Creuset's, cut the liquid in the recipe by half; the dish's tight seal doesn't allow as much evaporation as a regular pan's.

Step 9 A tagine dish holds a limited amount of food, so use a small Dutch oven to make big amounts.