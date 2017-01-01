- Calories per serving 176
- Fat per serving 2g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 40g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 16mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 32mg
- Calcium per serving 78mg
Quick Baked Pears
Photo: Amy Kalyn Sims
Prep: 5 minutes; Cook: 6 minutes; Standing time: 5 minutes.
How to Make It
Step 1
Peel pears; cut in half lengthwise. Use a melon baller or grapefruit spoon to remove core and seeds, creating a hollow.
Step 2
Place pear halves, with cut sides up, in a glass pie plate. Combine sugar and cinnamon; sprinkle evenly over pears.
Step 3
Combine cranberries and granola; mound into hollows of the pear halves. Pour the apple juice in and around pear halves. Cover dish loosely with wax paper.
Step 4
Cook in microwave on HIGH 6-8 minutes or until the pears are tender when pierced with a knife. Let stand in the dish 5 minutes. Use a large slotted spoon to transfer the pears to serving plates.
Step 5
Drizzle juices from pie plate over pears and serve with frozen yogurt.