Quick Baked Pears

Photo: Amy Kalyn Sims
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 pear half with 1 tablespoon vanilla frozen yogurt and about 1 1/2 tablespoons juice)
Karen Levin
March 2016

Prep: 5 minutes; Cook: 6 minutes; Standing time: 5 minutes.

Ingredients

  • 2 large Bosc pears
  • 2 teaspoons sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/4 cup dried cranberries or dried mixed fruit (such as Sun-Maid Fruit Bits)
  • 1/4 cup low-fat granola
  • 1/4 cup apple juice
  • 1/2 cup vanilla low-fat frozen yogurt, divided into 4 small scoops

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 176
  • Fat per serving 2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 40g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 16mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 32mg
  • Calcium per serving 78mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Peel pears; cut in half lengthwise. Use a melon baller or grapefruit spoon to remove core and seeds, creating a hollow.

Step 2

Place pear halves, with cut sides up, in a glass pie plate. Combine sugar and cinnamon; sprinkle evenly over pears.

Step 3

Combine cranberries and granola; mound into hollows of the pear halves. Pour the apple juice in and around pear halves. Cover dish loosely with wax paper.

Step 4

Cook in microwave on HIGH 6-8 minutes or until the pears are tender when pierced with a knife. Let stand in the dish 5 minutes. Use a large slotted spoon to transfer the pears to serving plates.

Step 5

Drizzle juices from pie plate over pears and serve with frozen yogurt.

