North African-Spiced Vegetable Tagine

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add turmeric, cumin, and paprika; cook, stirring, until the spices begin to foam.

Step 2 Add cilantro, parsley, garlic, and tomatoes; cook, stirring until they're well blended. Add fennel, potatoes, turnips, carrots, and broth. Then reduce heat to medium. Cover tightly and cook until the potatoes and carrots are tender (about 30 minutes).

Step 3 Add peas and cook until they are thoroughly heated. Season the mixture with salt, pepper, and lemon juice.

Step 4 Transfer the mixture to a tagine pot or platter. Garnish with cilantro sprigs.

Step 5 Tagine tips:

Step 6 Our recipes call for a skillet, but you can also cook using a tagine dish. If you use a heavy cast-iron enamel tagine such as All-Clad's or Le Creuset's, cut the liquid in the recipe by half; the dish's tight seal doesn't allow as much evaporation as a regular pan's.

Step 7 A tagine dish holds a limited amount of food, so use a small Dutch oven to make big amounts.