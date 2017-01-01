Oven-Fried Chicken

This lightened version of homestyle fried chicken gets its crispy coating from a mixture of flour and cornmeal and then by browning the chicken in a skillet and finishing it off in the oven.

You won’t miss the skin (or saturated fat) on this fried chicken. Browning the chicken pieces on the stove top ensures a crispy coating that locks in moisture, and the blend of spices adds a peppery kick that is sure to be “finger-lickin' good.”