Oven-Fried Chicken

Randy Mayor
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
15 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 chicken breast half or 1 drumstick and 1 thigh)
Julianna Grimes Bottcher
March 2016

This lightened version of homestyle fried chicken gets its crispy coating from a mixture of flour and cornmeal and then by browning the chicken in a skillet and finishing it off in the oven.

You won’t miss the skin (or saturated fat) on this fried chicken. Browning the chicken pieces on the stove top ensures a crispy coating that locks in moisture, and the blend of spices adds a peppery kick that is sure to be “finger-lickin' good.”

Ingredients

  • 1 cup low-fat buttermilk
  • 2 large egg whites, beaten
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour (about 4 1/2 ounces)
  • 1/3 cup cornmeal
  • 1 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 3/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper
  • 2 chicken breast halves, skinned (about 1 pound)
  • 2 chicken thighs, skinned (about 1/2 pound)
  • 2 chicken drumsticks, skinned (about 1/2 pound)
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • Cooking spray

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 450
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 28%
  • Fat per serving 13.8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6.1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3.6g
  • Protein per serving 43.5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 35.3g
  • Fiber per serving 1.7g
  • Cholesterol per serving 109mg
  • Iron per serving 3.2mg
  • Sodium per serving 803mg
  • Calcium per serving 88mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 425°.

Step 2

Cover a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Combine buttermilk and egg whites in a shallow dish; stir well with a whisk. Combine flour, cornmeal, 1/2 teaspoon salt, black pepper, and red pepper in a separate shallow dish; stir well. Sprinkle chicken evenly with remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt. Dip chicken in buttermilk mixture; dredge in flour mixture.

Step 3

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken to pan; cook 4 minutes on each side or until lightly browned. Place chicken on prepared baking sheet; lightly coat chicken with cooking spray. Bake at 425° for 30 minutes or until chicken is done.

