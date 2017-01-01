Garden Vegetable Crustless Quiche

Randy Mayor
Yield
10 servings
Julie Schreader and Kathleen McGraw
March 2016

The season's best vegetables and a variety of cheeses make this vegetable quiche a crowd-pleasing and healthy meal that can be assembled the night before, refrigerated and cooked just prior to serving.

Wow your guests with this health-packed, cheesy quiche. It's filled with calcium, and the vegetables provide vitamin C, fiber, vitamin E and antioxidants. This is a tasty way to get your fill of vegetables.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups egg substitute
  • 3 large eggs
  • 1 1/2 cups (6 ounces) shredded reduced-fat extrasharp cheddar cheese, divided
  • 1 1/2 cups (6 ounces) shredded reduced-fat Monterey Jack cheese, divided
  • 1/2 cup 1% low-fat milk
  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour (about 2 1/4 ounces)
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 (16-ounce) carton fat-free cottage cheese
  • Cooking spray
  • 4 cups sliced zucchini (about 4)
  • 2 cups diced potato with onion (such as Simply Potatoes)
  • 1 cup finely chopped green bell pepper (about 1)
  • 1 (8-ounce) package presliced mushrooms
  • 1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley
  • 2 tomatoes, thinly sliced

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 230
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 30%
  • Fat per serving 7.7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4.6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
  • Protein per serving 23g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 18.1g
  • Fiber per serving 1.9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 84mg
  • Iron per serving 2.1mg
  • Sodium per serving 716mg
  • Calcium per serving 382mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400°.

Step 2

Beat egg substitute and eggs in a large bowl until fluffy. Add 3/4 cup cheddar cheese, 3/4 cup Jack cheese, milk, flour, baking powder, salt, and cottage cheese.

Step 3

Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Coat pan with cooking spray. Add zucchini and the next 3 ingredients (through mushrooms); sauté for 5 minutes or until tender. Add the zucchini mixture and parsley to egg mixture. Pour mixture into a 3-quart casserole dish coated with cooking spray. Top with the remaining 3/4 cup cheddar cheese and 3/4 cup Jack cheese. Arrange tomato slices over cheese. Bake at 400° for 15 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 350° (do not remove dish from oven), and bake for 35 minutes or until lightly browned and set.

Step 4

Note: Substitute corn or spinach for some of the vegetables, if you wish.

Step 5

Wine note: Because of its eggy, custardy character, quiche is excellent with chardonnay. But this version goes in a "greener" direction, incorporating lots of zucchini, bell pepper, and parsley. So serve it with sauvignon blanc, a wine that has a touch of green flavor. Try the Honig Sauvignon Blanc 2005 from Napa Valley, California ($15). --Karen MacNeil

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up