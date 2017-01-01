- Calories per serving 434
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 27%
- Fat per serving 12.8g
- Saturated fat per serving 5.9g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4.1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.4g
- Protein per serving 24.6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 54.2g
- Fiber per serving 3.9g
- Cholesterol per serving 45mg
- Iron per serving 3.8mg
- Sodium per serving 682mg
- Calcium per serving 336mg
Sausage and Vegetable Deep-Dish Pizza
Unlike our other pizzas, the crust for this is intended to be thick. Use a spatula to serve its substantial squares straight from the pan.
There's no need to go to Chicago for deep dish pizza when you can make your own. Adding mushrooms, zucchini, and onions to the sauce is a good way to get a serving of vegetables into your meal.
How to Make It
To prepare sauce, heat a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Coat pan with cooking spray. Add zucchini, onion, and mushrooms to pan; sauté 7 minutes or until vegetables are lightly browned. Add wine and pepper; cook 1 minute or until liquid almost evaporates. Stir in sauce. Remove from heat; cool.
Remove casings from sausage. Cook sausage in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until browned, stirring to crumble. Drain; add to sauce.
To prepare dough, dissolve honey and yeast in 1 cup warm water in a large bowl; let stand 5 minutes. Lightly spoon flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Add 2 1/4 cups flour, cornmeal, and salt to yeast mixture; stir until a soft dough forms. Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Knead until smooth and elastic (about 6 minutes); add enough of remaining flour, 1 tablespoon at a time, to prevent dough from sticking to hands (dough will feel sticky). Place dough in a large bowl coated with cooking spray, turning to coat top. Cover and let rise in a warm place (85°), free from drafts, 45 minutes or until doubled in size. (Gently press two fingers into dough. If indentation remains, dough has risen enough.)
Position one oven rack in the middle setting. Position another rack in the lowest setting. Preheat oven to 475°.
Brush a 13 x 9-inch baking pan with oil. Turn dough into pan. Gently press dough into pan and up the sides of the pan. Lightly spray surface of dough with cooking spray. Cover with plastic wrap; let stand for 5 minutes. Remove plastic wrap; discard. Spoon sauce mixture into crust. Bake on the bottom rack at 475° for 20 minutes. Remove from oven.
Combine cheeses; sprinkle evenly over sauce. Bake on middle rack an additional 15 minutes or until crust is golden brown and cheese melts. Cool 10 minutes on a wire rack. Cut into 6 squares.