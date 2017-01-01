- Calories per serving 341
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 29%
- Fat per serving 10.9g
- Saturated fat per serving 5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.4g
- Protein per serving 14.6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 47.3g
- Fiber per serving 4.5g
- Cholesterol per serving 27mg
- Iron per serving 2.9mg
- Sodium per serving 502mg
- Calcium per serving 186mg
Fontina, Olive, and Tomato Pizza with Basil Whole Wheat Crust
This is a sauceless pizza. The whole wheat and basil base is an earthy foil for the creamy cheese, tangy olives, and tomatoes.
You won't believe you're eating pizza with this healthy alternative to traditional white crust and plain cheese pizza. Whole wheat is a great source of fiber, which keeps you feeling full. Add slices of tomato for a serving of vegetables.
How to Make It
To prepare dough, dissolve honey and yeast in 1 cup warm water in a large bowl; let stand 5 minutes. Lightly spoon flours into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Add 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour, whole wheat flour, salt, and 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground pepper to yeast mixture; stir until a soft dough forms.
Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Knead until soft and elastic (about 6 minutes); add enough of remaining all-purpose flour, 1 tablespoon at a time, to keep dough from sticking to hands (dough will feel slightly sticky). Knead in fresh basil just until incorporated. Place dough in a large bowl coated with cooking spray, turning to coat top. Cover and let rise in a warm place (85°), free from drafts, 40 minutes or until doubled in size. (Gently press two fingers into dough. If indentation remains, dough has risen enough.)
Roll dough into a 12-inch circle (about 1/4 inch thick) on a lightly floured surface. Place dough on a rimless baking sheet sprinkled with cornmeal. Crimp edges of dough with fingers to form a rim. Lightly spray surface of dough with cooking spray; cover with plastic wrap. Place dough in refrigerator.
Position one oven rack in the middle setting. Position another rack in the lowest setting, and place a rimless baking sheet on the bottom rack. Preheat oven to 500°.
Remove plastic wrap from dough; discard. Remove preheated baking sheet from oven; close oven door. Slide dough onto preheated baking sheet, using a spatula as a guide. Bake on lowest oven rack at 500° for 8 minutes.
Arrange tomato slices on paper towels. Cover with additional paper towels; let stand 5 minutes.
Sprinkle fontina over crust, leaving a 1/4-inch border. Arrange tomato slices and olives over fontina; sprinkle with mozzarella. Top with pine nuts. Bake on middle rack an additional 8 minutes or until crust is golden brown and cheese melts. Garnish with cracked pepper, if desired. Cut into 12 wedges.