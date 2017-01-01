- Calories per serving 346
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 21%
- Fat per serving 8.2g
- Saturated fat per serving 3.8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.8g
- Protein per serving 18.1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 49.5g
- Fiber per serving 3.6g
- Cholesterol per serving 29mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 692mg
- Calcium per serving 249mg
Pepperoni Pizza
Mix up this classic pepperoni pizza recipe with sautéed mushrooms to add earthy flavor to this familiar favorite, but they're optional if you're a pizza purist.
Pizza doesn't have to be unhealthy. In fact, tomato sauce counts as a vegetable serving, and cheese is filled with calcium and vitamin D for healthy bones. Turkey pepperoni is also a good source of protein.
How to Make It
Position one oven rack in the middle setting. Position another rack in the lowest setting, and place a rimless baking sheet on the bottom rack. Preheat oven to 500°.
Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Coat pan with cooking spray. Add sliced mushrooms to pan, and sauté for 5 minutes or until moisture evaporates.
Remove plastic wrap from Basic Pizza Dough; discard. Brush oil over dough. Remove preheated baking sheet from oven; close oven door. Slide dough onto preheated baking sheet, using a spatula as a guide. Bake on lowest oven rack at 500° for 8 minutes. Remove from oven.
Spread Basic Pizza Sauce in an even layer over crust, leaving a 1/4-inch border. Top sauce with mushrooms. Sprinkle mushrooms evenly with mozzarella and Parmesan. Arrange pepperoni in an even layer on top of cheese. Bake on middle rack an additional 10 minutes or until crust is golden brown and cheese melts. Cut into 12 wedges.