- Calories per serving 356
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 27%
- Fat per serving 10.8g
- Saturated fat per serving 5.8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.7g
- Protein per serving 19.1g
- Carbohydrate per serving 44.5g
- Fiber per serving 2.5g
- Cholesterol per serving 30mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 633mg
- Calcium per serving 357mg
Cheese Pizza
Kids will love this easy cheese pizza that uses bottled pizza sauce and two kinds of cheese. The homemade pizza crust makes it special.
Pizza doesn't have to be unhealthy. In fact, tomato sauce counts as a vegetable serving, and cheese is filled with calcium and vitamin D for healthy bones. Add on nutritious toppings like pineapple, mushrooms or peppers for more fruit and vegetable servings.
How to Make It
Position one oven rack in the middle setting. Position another rack in the lowest setting, and place a rimless baking sheet on the bottom rack. Preheat oven to 500°.
Remove plastic wrap from Basic Pizza Dough; discard plastic. Brush olive oil over dough. Remove preheated baking sheet from oven, and close oven door. Slide dough onto preheated baking sheet, using a spatula as a guide. Bake on lowest oven rack at 500° for 8 minutes. Remove from oven.
Spread sauce in an even layer over crust, leaving a 1/4-inch border. Top with mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses. Bake on middle rack an additional 10 minutes or until crust is golden brown and cheese melts. Cut into 12 wedges.