- Calories per serving 520
- Fat per serving 19g
- Saturated fat per serving 6g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 9g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 42g
- Carbohydrate per serving 48g
- Fiber per serving 7g
- Cholesterol per serving 65mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 510mg
- Calcium per serving 88mg
Flank Steak With Toasted-Corn Salsa
Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 18 minutes. To slice corn kernels off the cob easily, use a serrated knife. Don't bother using frozen or canned corn--it actually takes longer to toast.
Andrea's wine pick: A peppery Aussie shiraz is a good match for the spicy rub, and its oak aging adds a coconut flavor that sets off the sweetness of the corn salsa. Look for Penfolds Bin 28 Kalimna Shiraz, $22.
How to Make It
For salsa, heat 2 teaspoons oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the corn; cook 8 minutes or until it is lightly charred. Transfer corn to a large bowl; let cool. Add remaining salsa ingredients; toss well.
For steak, mix cumin, chili powder, coriander, and salt in a small cup. Rub steak with spices. Heat 2 teaspoons oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Cook steak until medium-rare (about 5 minutes per side). Transfer to a platter, cover loosely, and let stand 5 minutes.
Cut steak diagonally across the grain into thin slices. Serve with salsa and corn chips.