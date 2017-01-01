Flank Steak With Toasted-Corn Salsa

Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 18 minutes. To slice corn kernels off the cob easily, use a serrated knife. Don't bother using frozen or canned corn--it actually takes longer to toast.

Andrea's wine pick: A peppery Aussie shiraz is a good match for the spicy rub, and its oak aging adds a coconut flavor that sets off the sweetness of the corn salsa. Look for Penfolds Bin 28 Kalimna Shiraz, $22.