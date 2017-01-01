Mediterranean Pizza

Photo: Quentin Bacon
Prep Time
7 Mins
Cook Time
10 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1/4 pizza)
Monica Bhide
March 2016

There is nothing better than a crispy pizza topped with bubbly cheese and piled high with toppings. This Mediterranean-style pie is fun to make and healthy too!

Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 1 (12-inch) prepared pizza crust
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning
  • 1 cup (4 ounces) crumbled goat cheese
  • 3 sliced plum tomatoes (1/4-inch-thick slices)
  • 6 chopped pitted kalamata olives
  • 1 (14-ounce) can quartered artichoke hearts, drained
  • Cooking spray
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh basil or 4 teaspoons dried basil

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 291
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 14g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 34g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 13mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 654mg
  • Calcium per serving 123mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 450°.

Step 2

Sprinkle the pizza crust with crushed red pepper and dried Italian seasoning.

Step 3

Sprinkle the crumbled goat cheese evenly on the crust, leaving a 1/2-inch border. Using the back of a spoon, gently press the cheese down on the pizza crust.

Step 4

Arrange the plum tomato slices, chopped olives, and quartered artichoke hearts on the pizza as desired.

Step 5

Place the pizza on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray, and bake 10-12 minutes or until the crust is crisp and the cheese is bubbly. Sprinkle the chopped basil over the top and serve hot.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up