- Calories per serving 307
- Fat per serving 12g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 8g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 10g
- Carbohydrate per serving 43g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 4mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 248mg
- Calcium per serving 86mg
Penne With Sautéed Zucchini and Parmesan
Penne with sautéed zucchini and parmesan is a wonderful and satisfying pasta recipe but feel free to add in other fresh vegetables you have on hand.
How to Make It
Bring a large pot of water to a boil; add penne, and cook 7-9 minutes or until al dente. Drain penne, reserving 2 tablespoons of the pasta water.
While pasta cooks, heat olive oil in large skillet over medium heat. Add the garlic, and cook about 1 minute or until fragrant. Add the zucchini, and sauté over medium heat another 3 minutes or until the zucchini is tender. Then season with salt and black pepper to taste.
Add penne and reserved pasta water to the zucchini in the skillet; toss to combine.
Remove from heat and transfer to large serving bowl. Add 2 tablespoons Parmesan and toss gently to combine all ingredients. Serve garnished with the roasted red bell peppers and the remaining 2 tablespoons shaved Parmesan.