Zesty Italian Chicken

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2 Combine flour, Italian seasoning, and pepper in a bowl.

Step 3 Dry the chicken breasts with a paper towel, then dredge them in the flour mixture. Pat off excess flour.

Step 4 Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat; add chicken breasts and cook 3 minutes on each side or until golden brown.

Step 5 Remove chicken from the skillet and place in an ovenproof dish. Bake 10-12 minutes.

Step 6 About 3 minutes before the chicken is done, make the sauce. Reheat skillet over medium heat, add garlic, and sauté 1 minute. Add the broth and simmer until reduced by half. Add the lemon zest, juice, and dressing; cook another minute. Add the parsley and remove from heat.