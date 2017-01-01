Zesty Italian Chicken

Photo: Quentin Bacon
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 chicken breast, 2 tablespoons sauce)
Monica Bhide
March 2016

This appetizing entrée clocks in at less than 300 calories and is certain to cure your chicken cravings.

Recipe Is:
Low Carbohydrate

Ingredients

  • Chicken:
  • 4 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 4 (6-ounce) skinless, boneless chicken breast halves
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • Sauce:
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1/4 cup fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth (or water)
  • Zest and juice of 1/2 lemon
  • 1/4 cup reduced-fat Italian dressing
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 258
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 36g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 7g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 94mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 203mg
  • Calcium per serving 51mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2

Combine flour, Italian seasoning, and pepper in a bowl.

Step 3

Dry the chicken breasts with a paper towel, then dredge them in the flour mixture. Pat off excess flour.

Step 4

Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat; add chicken breasts and cook 3 minutes on each side or until golden brown.

Step 5

Remove chicken from the skillet and place in an ovenproof dish. Bake 10-12 minutes.

Step 6

About 3 minutes before the chicken is done, make the sauce. Reheat skillet over medium heat, add garlic, and sauté 1 minute. Add the broth and simmer until reduced by half. Add the lemon zest, juice, and dressing; cook another minute. Add the parsley and remove from heat.

Step 7

Remove the chicken breasts from the oven. Spoon sauce over chicken and serve.

