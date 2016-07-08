- Calories per serving 321
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 22%
- Fat per serving 7.9g
- Saturated fat per serving 4.9g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
- Protein per serving 4.6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 59.4g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 20mg
- Iron per serving 2.5mg
- Sodium per serving 342mg
- Calcium per serving 61mg
Breakfast Coffee Cake
"I like to have this on hand for snacking or taking to friends. It freezes nicely without the icing. I created this recipe when my son married a nutritionist." -Kathy Frederickson, Leominster, MA
This unique spin on the classic coffee cake contains a surprise layer of fiber-rich whole-grain cereal—replace up to 1/2 of the white flour with whole-wheat flour for an additional fiber boost. Using vanilla yogurt in the cake instead of traditional sour cream and finishing with a simple, coffee-laced glaze add flavor and moisture without adding fat.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°.
Combine 1/2 cup granulated sugar, cereal, espresso granules, and cinnamon in a small bowl; stir with a whisk. Set aside.
Lightly spoon flour into dry measuring cups; level with a knife. Combine flour, remaining 1 cup granulated sugar, baking soda, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl. Add yogurt, butter, and egg substitute; beat with an electric mixer on low speed 1 minute or until combined. Spread half of batter into an 8-inch square baking dish coated with cooking spray. Sprinkle with cereal mixture; top with remaining half of batter. Bake at 350° for 45 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean; cool in pan.
Combine powdered sugar and coffee in a small bowl; spread glaze evenly over top of cake. Cut into 12 pieces.