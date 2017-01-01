Blueberry-Lemon Sorbet

Hard to believe that our sorbet helps prevent age-related memory loss and cell damage. That's thanks to the antioxidant-rich blueberries. And with about 4 grams of fiber per cup (and jsut 83 calories), they help you reach your goal of 25 grams per day.

Prep: 7 minutes; Freeze: 30 minutes

It's hard to believe that this sorbet helps prevent age-related memory loss and cell damage. That's thanks to the antioxidant-rich blueberries. Don't miss out on summery treats because of calories. This sorbet is just 77 calories a serving with no fat.