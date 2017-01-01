- Calories per serving 382
- Fat per serving 9g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 31g
- Carbohydrate per serving 47g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 66mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 846mg
- Calcium per serving 65mg
Chicken Wrap with Curry-Mango Mayonnaise
Make a healthy chicken sandwich by combining chopped chicken with mango, mayonnaise, and curry powder and rolling up the creamy mixture in a whole wheat flatbread.
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine first 4 ingredients (through ground red pepper) in a medium bowl. Add chicken, bell pepper and onion; stir to combine.
Step 2
Divide chicken mixture evenly among flat breads (about 1/2 cup each), spreading to cover half of each flat bread. Top chicken mixture with 1 lettuce leaf. Roll up and serve.