- Calories per serving 303
- Fat per serving 13g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 18g
- Carbohydrate per serving 28g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 20mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 525mg
- Calcium per serving 221mg
Salmon Salad with Dill Vinaigrette
Photo: Antonis Achilleos
Complement a robust salmon salad with light, tangy dill vinaigrette.
Salmon is a healthy lean protein, full of omega-3 fatty acids. Instead of French bread, serve with a multi-grain baguette or eliminate the bread completely.
How to Make It
Step 1
For the vinaigrette, combine first 5 vinaigrette ingredients (through black pepper) in a medium bowl. Add oil and stir well with a whisk. Set aside.
Step 2
For the salad, flake salmon with a fork into a large bowl. Add the next 6 ingredients (through black pepper) and stir gently to combine.
Step 3
Toss salad with the vinaigrette immediately before serving. Use a slotted spoon to serve.