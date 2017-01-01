Salmon Salad with Dill Vinaigrette

Photo: Antonis Achilleos
Prep Time
10 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 cup salad and 1 slice bread.)
Martha Condra
March 2016

Complement a robust salmon salad with light, tangy dill vinaigrette.

Salmon is a healthy lean protein, full of omega-3 fatty acids. Instead of French bread, serve with a multi-grain baguette or eliminate the bread completely.

Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 2 (6 ounce) cans boneless skinless pink salmon
  • 1 cup chopped red bell pepper
  • 1 cup chopped cucumber
  • 1/2 cup chopped red onion
  • 1/4 cup chopped pitted kalamata olives
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 4 (1-ounce) slices French bread

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 303
  • Fat per serving 13g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 18g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 28g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 20mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 525mg
  • Calcium per serving 221mg

How to Make It

Step 1

For the vinaigrette, combine first 5 vinaigrette ingredients (through black pepper) in a medium bowl. Add oil and stir well with a whisk. Set aside.

Step 2

For the salad, flake salmon with a fork into a large bowl. Add the next 6 ingredients (through black pepper) and stir gently to combine.

Step 3

Toss salad with the vinaigrette immediately before serving. Use a slotted spoon to serve.

