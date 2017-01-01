- Calories per serving 332
- Fat per serving 10g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 12g
- Carbohydrate per serving 50g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 5mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 274mg
- Calcium per serving 125mg
Simple Summer Garden Pasta
Prep: 10 minutes; Cook: 7 minutes. Ripe tomatoes freshen up this light pasta, which gets a kick from red pepper.
Andrea's wine pick: Showcase the basil and Parmesan flavors with a lusty California cabernet, which cuts through the cheesy richness and brings out the basil beautifully. Try Sebastiani Sonoma County Cabernet Sauvignon 2003, a $17 wine that tastes like it costs twice that.
How to Make It
Cook the pasta according to package directions.
Meanwhile, heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Sauté onion and zucchini until tender, about 6 minutes. Add garlic and red pepper, and cook 1 minute. Gently stir in tomatoes and salt, and bring to a simmer; remove from heat.
Place the pasta in a large serving bowl and top with sauce. Sprinkle with the basil and Parmesan, and serve immediately.