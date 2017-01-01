Very Berry Sodas

Photo: Sheri Giblin
Yield
Makes 6 servings
Emily Luchetti
March 2016

Prep: 15 minutes.

Ingredients

  • 2 pints (4 cups) fresh or frozen raspberries, thawed
  • 1 cup minus 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 4 cups cold seltzer water
  • 1 pint strawberry ice cream
  • 1/4 cup fresh blueberries
  • 1/4 cup fresh boysenberries, blackberries, or raspberries

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 252
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 50g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 24mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 66mg
  • Calcium per serving 79mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Purée raspberries in a food processor. Strain through a fine-mesh sieve, discarding seeds (should yield about 2 cups purée). In a large pitcher, mix the purée, sugar, lemon juice, and salt (you can make the purée up to 12 hours before serving; just keep refrigerated). Add the seltzer and stir until combined.

Step 2

Place a few small scoops of ice cream and some blueberries and other berries in each of 6 glasses. Fill with the soda. Serve with long spoons and straws.

