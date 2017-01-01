Artichoke-and-Tomato Salsa

Prep Time
5 Mins
Yield
Makes 12 servings (serving size: 1/4 cup salsa and 1 ounce pita chips)
Catherine Broihier, MS, RD, and Kimberly Mayone
March 2016

Try swapping artichoke hearts and pitted kalamata olives for more traditional salsa ingredients for an easy appetizer that pairs well with pita chips.

Ingredients

  • 1 (14.5-ounce) can artichoke hearts, drained and chopped
  • 1/4 medium chopped red onion (about 1/3 cup)
  • 1/4 cup chopped pitted kalamata olives
  • 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1 tablespoon dry Italian dressing mix (such as Good Seasons)
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon capers
  • 1 (14.5-ounce) can petite diced tomatoes
  • 1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper (optional)
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
  • 2 (6-ounce) bags plain baked pita chips

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 175
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 23g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 1mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 431mg
  • Calcium per serving 29mg

How to Make It

Combine the first 7 ingredients (through capers) in a mixing bowl; stir in tomatoes and crushed red pepper, if desired. Garnish with parsley and serve with pita chips.

