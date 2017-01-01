- Calories per serving 175
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 23g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 1mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 431mg
- Calcium per serving 29mg
Artichoke-and-Tomato Salsa
Try swapping artichoke hearts and pitted kalamata olives for more traditional salsa ingredients for an easy appetizer that pairs well with pita chips.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Combine the first 7 ingredients (through capers) in a mixing bowl; stir in tomatoes and crushed red pepper, if desired. Garnish with parsley and serve with pita chips.