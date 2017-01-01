Grilled Lemon Chicken With Fresh Parsley Sauce

Photo: Leigh Beisch
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
7 Mins
Yield
Makes 6 servings (serving size: 2 tenders and 1 tablespoon sauce)
Catherine Broihier, MS, RD, and Kimberly Mayone
March 2016

A simple sauce made from fresh herbs transforms simple grilled chicken into a weeknight masterpiece.

Chicken breast is a great source of lean protein. Contrary to popular belief, chicken has the same amount of dietary cholesterol as other meats, but it is lower in saturated fat.

Ingredients

  • Chicken:
  • 1 lemon
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/8 teaspoon sugar
  • 1 1/2 pounds chicken breast tenders
  • Sauce:
  • 2/3 cup flat-leaf parsley
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon chopped shallot (about 1/2 shallot)
  • 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • Lemon slices, for garnish

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 176
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 23g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 2g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 63mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 176mg
  • Calcium per serving 21mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat grill.

Step 2

For marinade, zest the entire lemon (yellow part only, about 1 tablespoon), and place zest in a large mixing bowl. Add juice (3 tablespoons) of the lemon to bowl (don't worry if seeds are also added). Add 1 tablespoon olive oil, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, and sugar; stir to combine. Add chicken tenders; stir to coat with marinade. Set aside to marinate for 15 minutes.

Step 3

While the chicken marinates, make the sauce: Combine all sauce ingredients in a blender. Cover and blend on medium speed until smooth, about 20-30 seconds. Set sauce aside.

Step 4

Using tongs, place marinated chicken on the grill; discard marinade. Cook about 4 minutes; flip the tenders and cook an additional 3-5 minutes or until cooked through. Divide tenders among 6 plates (about 2 tenders each), and drizzle each portion with 1 tablespoon sauce. Garnish with lemon slices. Store leftover sauce, covered, in refrigerator up to 3 days.

