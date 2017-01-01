- Calories per serving 176
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 23g
- Carbohydrate per serving 2g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 63mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 176mg
- Calcium per serving 21mg
Grilled Lemon Chicken With Fresh Parsley Sauce
A simple sauce made from fresh herbs transforms simple grilled chicken into a weeknight masterpiece.
Chicken breast is a great source of lean protein. Contrary to popular belief, chicken has the same amount of dietary cholesterol as other meats, but it is lower in saturated fat.
How to Make It
Preheat grill.
For marinade, zest the entire lemon (yellow part only, about 1 tablespoon), and place zest in a large mixing bowl. Add juice (3 tablespoons) of the lemon to bowl (don't worry if seeds are also added). Add 1 tablespoon olive oil, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, and sugar; stir to combine. Add chicken tenders; stir to coat with marinade. Set aside to marinate for 15 minutes.
While the chicken marinates, make the sauce: Combine all sauce ingredients in a blender. Cover and blend on medium speed until smooth, about 20-30 seconds. Set sauce aside.
Using tongs, place marinated chicken on the grill; discard marinade. Cook about 4 minutes; flip the tenders and cook an additional 3-5 minutes or until cooked through. Divide tenders among 6 plates (about 2 tenders each), and drizzle each portion with 1 tablespoon sauce. Garnish with lemon slices. Store leftover sauce, covered, in refrigerator up to 3 days.