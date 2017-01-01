- Calories per serving 335
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 34g
- Carbohydrate per serving 37g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 56mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 740mg
- Calcium per serving 74mg
Glazed Scallops With Couscous
This one-dish meal pairs perfectly with a simple side salad. The scallops get their bold flavor from a spicy, Asian-inspired sauce made with five simple ingredients.
How to Make It
In a medium bowl, combine first 5 ingredients (through crushed red pepper). Rinse scallops under cold water; pat dry. Add scallops to marinade; toss well to coat. Let stand 10-30 minutes, stirring once.
Bring broth to a boil in a medium saucepan over high heat. Reduce heat; stir in couscous, peas, carrots, and salt; cover and turn off heat. Let stand 5 minutes.
Meanwhile, prepare grill, and grill scallops over medium-hot coals 3 minutes per side or until golden brown and opaque in center. Arrange couscous mixture on 4 plates. Arrange 4 scallops over couscous. Bring marinade to a boil, stir, and cook 3 minutes or until thickened. Drizzle mixture over scallops and couscous; top with cilantro, if desired.