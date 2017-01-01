Spicy Shrimp-and-Mango Salad

Photo: Sang An
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
6 Mins
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: about 4 shrimp, about 2 1/2 cups salad, and 2 tablespoons dressing)
Karen Levin
March 2016

This colorful and healthy shrimp recipe cooks in less than 6 minutes. The fresh mango, lime, and avocado make this Spicy Shrimp and Mango Salad a tasty and refreshing summer meal.

 

Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 1 pound (raw) large shrimp, peeled and deveined (tails intact, if desired)
  • 1 red bell pepper, cut into 1-inch chunks
  • 2 teaspoons blackened-fish rub or Cajun seasoning
  • Cooking spray
  • 8 cups packed torn Boston or Bibb lettuce leaves
  • 1 diced peeled avocado
  • 1 diced peeled mango
  • 3 tablespoons salsa or picante sauce
  • 2 tablespoons mango chutney
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 257
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Protein per serving 21g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 26g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 168mg
  • Iron per serving 5mg
  • Sodium per serving 632mg
  • Calcium per serving 90mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Prepare grill or broiler, or have a ridged grill pan ready to preheat. Combine shrimp and bell pepper chunks in a medium bowl. Add fish rub or Cajun seasoning; toss to coat lightly. Thread shrimp and bell pepper (alternately) on metal or bamboo skewers (the latter presoaked in water); coat with cooking spray.

Step 2

Arrange lettuce, avocado, and mango on 4 large plates. Combine salsa, chutney, and lime juice; mix well. (Salads and dressing can be prepared up to 2 hours before serving; chill separately.)

Step 3

Put shrimp skewers on medium-hot grill, under broiler 4 inches from heat, or in grill pan over medium-high heat. Cook 3-4 minutes per side or until shrimp are opaque. Remove shrimp and peppers from skewers; arrange over salads. Drizzle salsa mixture over salads; top with cilantro, if desired.

