Vanilla-Lemon Berry Parfaits

Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 6 tablespoons yogurt mixture and 1/2 cup fruit)
Catherine Broihier, M.S., R.D., and Kimberly Mayone
March 2016

Prep: 10 minutes.

Mixing yogurt with some fat-free vanilla pudding makes it creamier and adds a boost of calcium. Berries are a great (and sweet) way to up your intake of antioxidants and liven up plain yogurt and pudding.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup plain low-fat yogurt
  • 2 (3.5-ounce) containers fat-free vanilla pudding
  • 2 tablespoons bottled lemon curd (such as Dickinson's)
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • Zest of 1 lemon
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 3 cups mixed berries (such as blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries)
  • Fresh mint leaves (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 176
  • Fat per serving 2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 37g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 10mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 154mg
  • Calcium per serving 153mg

How to Make It

Step 1

In a small mixing bowl, whisk together the yogurt, pudding, lemon curd, and vanilla extract; set aside.

Step 2

In a medium mixing bowl, stir the honey, lemon zest, and lemon juice until combined. Add the mixed berries, and gently stir with a rubber spatula to coat them with the honey mixture.

Step 3

Assemble the parfaits in four 8-ounce glasses. Using measuring spoons, scoop 3 tablespoons of the yogurt mixture into each glass. Top with 1/4 cup of the berries, then another 3 tablespoons yogurt, and another 1/4 cup berries. Garnish each yogurt parfait with fresh mint, if desired. Serve immediately, or cover and refrigerate for up to 2 hours.

