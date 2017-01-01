Yogurt-and-Spice Grilled Chicken Skewers

Photo: Tina Rupp
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
5 Mins
Yield
Makes 6 servings (serving size: 2 skewers and 2 1/2 tablespoons dipping sauce)
Catherine Broihier, M.S., R.D., and Kimberly Mayone
March 2016

Soak wooden skewers to keep them from burning. Stand them in a tall glass or pitcher of water for a few hours or overnight.

Great for lunch or an appetizer, this dish is rich in protein and calcium. Cut out even more fat with fat-free sour cream and fat-free yogurt.

Ingredients

  • Dipping sauce:
  • 1/3 cup honey mustard
  • 2/3 cup reduced-fat sour cream
  • Marinade:
  • 1 cup plain low-fat yogurt
  • 1 teaspoon paprika
  • 1 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/2-1 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • Chicken:
  • 1 1/2 pounds skinless, boneless chicken breasts, trimmed of visible fat
  • 12 metal or wooden skewers

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 210
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 26g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 10g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 75mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 260mg
  • Calcium per serving 102mg

How to Make It

Step 1

For the dipping sauce, mix the honey mustard and sour cream in a small bowl. Cover and refrigerate until needed. This sauce can be made up to 2 days in advance.

Step 2

In a small bowl, whisk together all marinade ingredients; set aside.

Step 3

Cut each chicken breast lengthwise into 4 long, thin strips. You should end up with about 12 strips. Place the strips into a gallon-size zip-top plastic bag. Pour the marinade mixture over the chicken, and close the bag. Then flip the bag a few times to ensure that all pieces are coated with marinade, and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight.

Step 4

When ready to cook, transfer the chicken to a colander to drain off excess marinade. With clean hands, skewer each piece of chicken, threading it onto the end of a skewer. Continue until all of the chicken pieces are skewered.

Step 5

Preheat the grill or grill pan to medium heat. Cook for about 2 1/2 minutes on each side, testing chicken for doneness before serving (meat should be opaque). Transfer skewers to a clean platter.

Step 6

Remove the chicken from the skewers, if desired. Serve chicken while hot with the dipping sauce alongside.

