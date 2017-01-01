Turkey Burgers With Quick Ratatouille

Photo: Tina Rupp
Yield
Makes 4 servings (serving size: 1 burger plus 1 cup ratatouille)
Susie Ott; Wine pairings by Andrea Immer Robinson
March 2016

Prep: 10 minutes, Cook: 32 minutes.

Andrea's wine pick: A Spanish rosé highlights the bold flavors of basil, eggplant, and tomato. El Coto Rioja Rosado, about $8.99, is dry, spicy, and refreshing.

Ingredients

  • Ratatouille:
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1/2 large onion, chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 medium diced unpeeled eggplant
  • 1 small diced zucchini
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 large diced tomato
  • 1/2 cup chopped bottled roasted red bell peppers
  • 2 teaspoons red wine vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil
  • Turkey burgers:
  • 1/4 cup part-skim ricotta cheese
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1/2 cup chopped fresh basil
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 1/2 pounds ground turkey
  • 4 whole wheat hamburger buns

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 551
  • Fat per serving 23g
  • Saturated fat per serving 6g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 9g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 6g
  • Protein per serving 42g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 43g
  • Fiber per serving 9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 128mg
  • Iron per serving 5mg
  • Sodium per serving 923mg
  • Calcium per serving 177mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat grill.

Step 2

For ratatouille, warm oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the onion, garlic, eggplant, zucchini, salt, and pepper. Cook 8 minutes, stirring, until softened and cooked down. Stir in tomato, red bell peppers, and vinegar; cook 10 minutes, until thickened. Remove from heat; stir in basil. Set aside.

Step 3

For burgers, combine ricotta, Worcestershire, mustard, basil, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Add turkey; mix with clean hands to combine. Divide into 4 pieces; lightly form each into a 1-inch-thick patty. Grill patties over medium-hot coals 7 minutes per side, turning once.

Step 4

Place burgers and ratatouille between buns, and serve. Leftover ratatouille will keep, tightly covered, for a week in the fridge.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up