Grilled Chicken With Speedy BBQ Sauce

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat grill.

Step 2 Warm the oil in a medium saucepan over medium-low heat. Add the onion and green pepper; cook 5 minutes, stirring, until softened. Stir in barbecue sauce. Cook for 3 minutes to warm through and blend flavors, stirring often.

Step 3 Season chicken with salt and pepper. Combine the chicken and 1 cup of the sauce in a large zip-top plastic bag; flip to coat. Marinate in the refrigerator for 10 minutes or up to 2 hours.